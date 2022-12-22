Caribou Girls Double Up MDI 63-31 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Caribou Girls outscored MDI 21-11 in the 3rd Quarter and went on to double up the Trojans 63-31 in Bar Harbor on Thursday, December 22nd.

Caribou led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-16 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 48-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Caribou had 3 players in double figures. Selena Savage led all scorers with 19 points and had 5 3-pointers. Madelyn Deprey had 18 points and 1 3-pointer. Liv Adams had 12 points. The Vikings were 5-8 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 10 points, including a 3-pointer. Lexi Tozier had 9 points. MDI was 4-7 from the free throw line.

Caribou is now 2-1. They play at Foxcroft Academy on Thursday, December 29th at 1:30 p.m.

MDI is now 1-2. They play host to Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, December 27th at 1:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Girls 11 16 21 15 63 MDI Girls 10 6 11 4 31

Box Score

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Selena Savage 19 2 5 - - Brianna Levesque 2 1 - - - Phoebe Solomon 0 - - - - Ainsley Caron 4 2 - - - Liv Adams 12 4 - 4 4 Joslyn Griffeth 0 - - - - Abby Haney 4 2 - - - Madelyn Deprey 18 7 1 1 4 Amelia Godin 0 - - - - Madelyn Morrow 2 1 - - - Carly Morrow 2 1 - - - Brynne Hamilton 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 63 20 6 5 8

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 2 1 - - - Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 9 3 - 3 4 Emma Simard 2 1 - - - Soren Hopkins-Goff 2 1 - - - Mollie Gray 10 3 1 1 2 Sophia Brophy 2 1 - - - Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 4 2 - - 1 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 31 12 1 4 7

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!