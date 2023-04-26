Caribou Picks Up 1st Win Beats Fort Kent 8-1

The Caribou Vikings picked up their 1st win of the season with a 8-1 win over the Fort Kent Warriors in Caribou on Wednesday, April 26th.

Grif McNeal and Brayden Brescia combined to hole the Warriors to 3 hits. McNeal went 3.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 3 and walked 1. Brescia pitched the final 4.0 innings allowing 1 hit, striking out 7 and walking 2.

Ethan Raymond started on the hill for the Warriors. He went 4.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 7 runs, although just 2 were earned. He struck out and walked 3. Carter Desjardins pitched the final 1.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run, walking 2.

For Caribou Jaden Picard had 2 hits including a double and drove in 3 runs. Alex Levesque had 2 hits. Brayden Brescia, Bryce Dillon and Reece Cavagnaro each had a single.

Kaiden Theriault, Ethan Daigle and Ethan Raymond each had a single for Fort Kent.

Caribou 1-2 will travel to Hermon on Saturday, April 29th to play the Hawks in a doubleheader.

Fort Kent, 0-1, will play at Fort Fairfield on Friday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

