Caribou Wrestling Meet – December 29 [RESULTS]

8 High School Wrestling Teams traveled to Caribou High School on Wednesday, December 29th for a Wrestling Meet. Teams competing included Caribou, Dexter, Ellsworth, Fort Kent, MDI, Piscataquis Community High School (PCHS), Sumner and Washington Academy.

Here are the results

106 Pounds

Brody Anderson - Caribou Ariel Strumbaugh - Fort kent

120 Pounds

Jack Desjardins - Fort Kent Izzy Lamb - Washington Academy Luke Horne - Ellsworth

126 Pounds

Siobhan Duffy - Washington Academy Dawson Toney - Washington Academy

132 Pounds

Karson Tibbette - PCHS Molly Sipple - PCHS Gianna Anderson - Ellsworth Joelyn Parlin - Caribou

138 Pounds

Nate Bock - PCHS Logan Blanchette - MDI Grayson Mote - Ellsworth Xavier Newell - Washington Academy

145 Pounds

Nate Hotchkiss - Caribou Carter Desjardins - Fort Kent Nick Jacobs - MDI Neaven Little - Washington Academy

152 Pounds

Alex Zeller - PCHS Tom Omeara - Caribou Cam Allen - Dexter Josh Richardson - Sumner

160 Pounds

Lucas Theriault - Fort Kent Braydon Flagg - Dexter Dominic Zeller - PCHS Christian McDougal - Caribou

170 Pounds

Edward Cooley - Caribou Evan Davidson - MDI Freddie Beam - Dexter David Tuttle - PCHS

182 Pounds

Nathan Schobel - Dexter Isaiah Bagley - PCHS Zac Crabtree - Washington Academy Josh Wedge - MDI

195 Pounds

David Race - Dexter Max Ryan - Caribou

220 Pounds

Dominic Cookson - PCHS Casey Ryan McDonald - Ellsworth Alex Race - Dexter Mason Rose - MDI

285 Pounds

Gage Sinclair - Dexter Josh Lagassie - Dexter Gracie Talbot - PCHS Ashton Thomas - MDI

Thanks to Josh Frost and Sam Hughes for the results