Castig & Friends To Call Sox Games

When Red Sox baseball returns to Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket next month, you'll hear longtime voice Joe Castiglione but you will also hear a variety of big name broadcasters working with Castig.

WEEI radio, the Boston flagship station for Red Sox baseball, has announced eight different broadcasters will replace Tim Neverett, who left the booth in the off season.

Sean McDonough, Chris Berman, Dave O'Brien, Josh Lewin, Lou Merloni, Tom Caron, Dale Arnold and Mario Impemba will all work games.

McDonough is a former Sox TV broadcaster who works for ESPN. Berman is the longtime ESPN anchor. O'Brien calls games for NESN.

Merloni, Caron and Arnold all work for WEEI and NESN.