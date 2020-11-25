Catching Up With Headlines and Highlights from 11-25-20

Bryan cannot fathom the fact that he cannot sit, eat his popcorn and watch UMaine Mens basketball play Virginia... and now that UMaine Athletics is shutdown until December 8th, he is absolutely lost. Meanwhile Jeff is basking in his Best Bet Glory of picking an upset by the New England Revolution that and more as Bryan, Greg and Jeff recap the Headlines and Highlights

UMaine Athletics announced that their Winter Athletics will be on pause until December 8th

The NFL has announced their 25 finalists for the Hall of Fame with four stellar first year players... including Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Jared Allen and Charles Woodson

The New England Revolution have done the unthinkable and took down the top seeded Philadelphia Union 2-0.... They will play Orlando City SC on Sunday at 3pm in the Semi Finals

College Basketball returns Tonight with a full slate of games that include some top teams like Virginia, Kentucky and Michigan

For your full Headlines and Highlights listen below!