Celtics Are “Wasting Everybody’s Time” Says Former-Celtics Champ

Kendrick Perkins is never one to be bashful with his takes on any of the hundred channels he appears on and he didn't pull any punches Wednesday when appearing on ESPN radio saying the C's look like a team that's already on vacation.

No one actually expected the Celtics to contend in their first round series with the Brooklyn Nets, but a little effort wouldn't hurt.

Adam Kaufman, host of the Celtics Beat Podcast, joined The Drive and said Celtics' fans should still be disappointed in the results they're witnessing despite seeing this end coming for many weeks.

Kaufman also gave his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's comments ahead of his return to Boston and that's where we began our conversation on Wednesday.