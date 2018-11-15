Celtics Get Back On Track [VIDEO]

Home cooking tasted good to the Boston Celtics last night, beating up on the Chicago Bullls 111-82 at Boston Garden.

After a miserable road trip out west, the Celtics clicked in most every area against the Bulls.

The starters all scored in double digits. Everyone on the bench scored. The didn't take as many three-pointers but shot them well (44%).

Jaylen Brown scored 18 and Kyrie Irving had 17 to lead the balanced scoring.