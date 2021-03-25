Celtics Land Evan Fournier In Deadline Day Trade With Magic

The Boston Celtics have made a deadline day deal to acquire guard Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic in exchange for two 2nd round picks.

The deal was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Fournier is averaging a career-best 19.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 26 games for Steve Clifford's Magic this season.

The 28-year-old will provide a much-needed scoring option off the bench for the C's.

Boston will utilize some of it's $28-million traded player exception to make the deal happen, as Fournier is on the books for $17-million this season.

Multiple reports suggest this trade does not rule out the possibility of Aaron Gordon also coming to Boston before today's 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Boston has also received significant interest in pending free agent center Daniel Theis, as well as center Tristan Thompson, so this could be the first of several deals that Danny Ainge makes today.