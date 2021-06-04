Celtics Shouldn’t Overreact To 2020-21 Struggles Says Sean Grande
Sean Grande, the radio voice of the Boston Celtics, joined The Drive on Friday after the dust settled following the team's massive changes earlier in the week.
While some corners of Celtics' nation are calling for drastic changes to the team's roster this offseason, Grande thinks the new president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, shouldn't make any judgements based on the team's shortcomings from a season disrupted by COVID-19.