Central Aroostook Wins Class D Cheering Championship, Bangor Christian 2nd

The Central Aroostook Panthers Cheering Team won the Class D Cheering Championship at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th. The Bangor Christian Patriots came in 2nd.

The order of the 8 teams were

Central Aroostook 59.8 Bangor Christian 40.5 Penquis 40.4 Machais 35.8 Woodland 34.9 Boothbay 34.3 Narraguagus 30.1 Fort Fairfield 23.0

The teams will now compete in the State Cheering Championships at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, February 11th.