Central Cheering Wins PVC Class C Championships, Dexter 2nd, Sumner 3rd

The PVC Class C Cheering Championships were held this past Saturday, January 28th at Stearns High School in Millinocket. Here are the Team Standings and Scores

Central High School 72.1 Dexter High School 69.9 Sumner High School 69.7 Bucksport High School 58.3 Houlton High School 57.6 Orono High School 54.6 Mattanawcook Academy 54.05 Bangor Christian 49.5 Calais High School 47.5 Foxcroft Academy 44.9 Penquis High School 37.7 Machias High School 36.5 Caribou High School 33.1 Narraguagus High School 30.0

The Northern Maine Class B, C and Northern and Southern Maine Class D Championships will be held this Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School in Bar Harbor.

