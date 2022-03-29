Chan Leaving MDI Girl’s Soccer Position, Maurais Leaving MDI JV Girl’s Basketball Position

A pair of MDI coaches have stepped down due to personal/family issues according to MDI High School Athletic Director Bunky Dow.

May Chan, Varsity Girls Soccer coach is stepping down after ten plus years this season due to personal reasons.

According to Bunky Dow "May is an outstanding coach and a wonderful person who cares deeply about her team and the sport of soccer. Her teams were very well prepared for each game they played and improved every day of the season. I knew this day was coming with her son, Mason, getting more involved at the youth level with sports but was not surprised. Coach Chan is an outstanding role model who will be missed."

According to Athletic Director Bunky Dow "Bryan Maurais is stepping down as the JV Girls Basketball Coach due to family reasons. Bryan has served as the freshmen and JV Girls Basketball coach for the last six years but with a new baby due shortly felt it was best for him to spend time with his family during a long basketball season. Bryan will remain as the varsity coach of golf for the fall season."

A search for their replacements will begin immediately.

