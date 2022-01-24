Cheering Championships Postponed to Saturday February 5th and Moved to Stearns High School and Lewiston High School [UPDATE]

January 26th Update - The Maine Principal's Association issued the following statement

"Due to the impending storm forecasted for Saturday January 29, the MPA Regional Cheerleading Competition at the Cross Center in Bangor and the Augusta Civic Center have been postponed to Saturday, February 5. Class B North, C North, and D North/South will now take place at Stearns Jr./Sr. High School in Millinocket and Class A North and South, Class B and C South will take place at Lewiston High School."

Here's hopefully everything you need to know if you plan to attend the Class B North, Class D North/South and Class C North Cheering Championships at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday, January 29th

Doors to the Cross Insurance Center will open at 7:30 a.m. on January 29th.

Due to HIGH levels of COVID-19 community transmission in Penobscot County, ALL visitors must wear a face covering while inside the Cross Insurance Center for all upcoming Arena and/or Convention Center events. Masks will be available upon entry. At this time, the Cross Insurance Center is not requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test. They reserve the right to do Temperature Checks and/or not grant access to any guest(s) that are demonstrating COVID like symptoms.

Ticket Prices are Adults - $10.00 Students K-12 $5.00 and Seniors 60+ $5.00 (there are additional fees depending upon where you purchase tickets)

Class B North

Schedule is

8 a.m - 8:30 a.m Warm Up/Music Check/Tumbling Warm-Up

8:55 a.m. - National Anthem

9:00 a.m. - Class B Competition Begins

10:15 a.m. - Class B North Awards

Schools competing include

Ellsworth

Old Town

Hermon

Lawrence

Belfast

Nokomis

Brewer

John Bapst

MDI

Class D North/South

Schedule is

9:15 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Registration

10:30 - 11 a.m. - Warm Up/Music Check/Tumbling Warm-Up

11:30 a.m. - Class D North/South Competition Begins

1:30 p.m. - Class D North/South Awards

Schools competing include

Monmouth/Winthrop

Forest Hills

Penquis

Jonesport Beals

Central Aroostook

Bangor Christian

Schenck

Class C North

Schedule is

12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Registration

1:45 - 2:15 p.m. Warm Up/Music Check/Tumbling Warm-Up

2:45 p.m. - Class C North Competition Begins

4:15 p.m. - Class C North Awards

Schools competing include