Chestnut Takes Down Dogs & Protestor; Which Is More Impressive?

This is now two consecutive Drive Polls on the subject of hot dog eating contests...

It's not something I necessarily want to make a habit of, but sometimes things just work out certain ways.

Thursday was our last show before the long holiday weekend, and we asked for your thoughts on the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, to which 55% of you responded "it's disgusting," while another 27% said "it's like a car crash, I don't enjoy it but I can't look away."

Well, yesterday's competition had some extra fireworks when a protestor in a Darth Vader mask decided to hop on stage. He soon realized that was a mistake...

Moral of the story: don't interrupt Joey Chestnut while eating a hot dog...

Chestnut still downed 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes to take home his 15th-straight Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest title, and did it all while wearing a boot on his right foot due to an Achilles injury. What an athlete.

What's your reaction after seeing that display of competitive eating meets mixed martial arts?