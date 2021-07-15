Chris Sale Scheduled to Pitch Tuesday July 20th in Portland for Sea Dogs

Are you ready to take a road trip to Portland on Tuesday July 20th? Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale is scheduled to make his 2nd rehab start in Portland for the Sea Dogs when they play the Harrisburg Senators.

The game starts at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets HERE

On Thursday afternoon, Chris Sale made his 1st rehab start in the Florida Coast League. He went 3.0 innings and allowed 4 hits, 3 singles and a double. One of the singles was a bunt. He didn't walk a batter and struck out 5.