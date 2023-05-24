Cirone 1-Hits Jonesport-Beals as Narraguagus Wins 11-0

The Narraguagus Knights beat the Jonesport-Beals Royals 11-0 on Wednesday, May 24th as Bella Cirone threw a 1-hitter.

Cirone struck out 12 and didn't waslk a batter. She allowed just the 1 hit to Zoey Allen in the 1st inning.

Natalie Stanwood had 3 hits for the Knights, including a double, driving in 3 runs.. Ceanna Wallace also had 3 hits, driving in 3 runs. Devae Reynolds had 2 hits, including a double and drove in 3 runs. Autumn Peterson and Laney Oliver doubled.

Wallace swiped 2 bases and Stanwood, Peterson and Paidyn Cashman each had a stolen base.

Aspen Alley was in the circle for the Lady Royals. She allowed the 10 hits and 11 runs, 7 of which were earned. She struck out 9 and walked 4.

Narraguagus is now 12-3 with their final game of the regular season scheduled for Friday, May 26th at 4:30 at Washington Academy.

Jonesport-Beals is 3-8. They play host to Machias on Friday, May 26th at 4 p.m.