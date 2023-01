Here are the latest High School Hockey Heal Points for games played and reported through Sunday, January 15

Class A Boys Statewide

Class A Hockey Heal Points January 16, 2023 Maine Principal's Association

Class A Girls North

Class A North Girls Hockey Heal Points January 16, 2023 Maine Principal's Association

Class A Girls South

Class A Girls South Hockey Heal Points January 16, 2023 Maine Principal's Association

Class B Boys North

Class B North Boys Hockey Heal Points January 16, 2023 Maine Principal's Association

Class B Boys South

Class B South Boys Hockey Heal Points January 16, 2023 Maine Principal's Association