Here are the Class A- B-C-D North Baseball and Softball Heal Standings with most teams just having 1 or 2 games left in the regular season. Standings are as of games reported as of Sunday, May 28th

Class A North Baseball

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A North Softball

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B North Baseball

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B North Softball

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C North Baseball

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C North Softball

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D North Baseball

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D North Softball

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...