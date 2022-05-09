Class A North Baseball and Softball Heal Points &#8211; May 9

Class A North Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 9

Here are the Class A North Baseball and Softball Heal Points as of Monday, morning, May 9th. They reflect all games entered through Sunday, May 8th. Best of luck the rest of the season.

Baseball

OrderSchoolRecordTournament Index
1Oxford Hills6-1154.054
2Messalonskee5-1123.888
3Bangor7-0122.462
4Mt. Ararat3-3108.035
5Brewer4-2103.650
6Mt. Blue3-478.503
7Edward Little3-473.673
8Skowhegan3-571.285
9Lewiston3-369.444
10Camden Hills3-267.333
11Hampden Academy1-525.000
12Brunswick0-70.000

Softball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Brunswick6-0165.516
2Bangor5-2116.898
3Skowhegan7-182.619
4Hampden Academy4-281.587
5Oxford Hills7-039.714
6Messalonskee2-422.222
7Lewiston1-511.111
8Edward Little2-510.952
9Brewer1-51..666
9Mt. Ararat1-51.666
11Camden Hills0-50.000
11Mt. Blue0-70.000
