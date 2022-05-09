Class A North Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 9
Here are the Class A North Baseball and Softball Heal Points as of Monday, morning, May 9th. They reflect all games entered through Sunday, May 8th. Best of luck the rest of the season.
Baseball
|Order
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Oxford Hills
|6-1
|154.054
|2
|Messalonskee
|5-1
|123.888
|3
|Bangor
|7-0
|122.462
|4
|Mt. Ararat
|3-3
|108.035
|5
|Brewer
|4-2
|103.650
|6
|Mt. Blue
|3-4
|78.503
|7
|Edward Little
|3-4
|73.673
|8
|Skowhegan
|3-5
|71.285
|9
|Lewiston
|3-3
|69.444
|10
|Camden Hills
|3-2
|67.333
|11
|Hampden Academy
|1-5
|25.000
|12
|Brunswick
|0-7
|0.000
Softball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Brunswick
|6-0
|165.516
|2
|Bangor
|5-2
|116.898
|3
|Skowhegan
|7-1
|82.619
|4
|Hampden Academy
|4-2
|81.587
|5
|Oxford Hills
|7-0
|39.714
|6
|Messalonskee
|2-4
|22.222
|7
|Lewiston
|1-5
|11.111
|8
|Edward Little
|2-5
|10.952
|9
|Brewer
|1-5
|1..666
|9
|Mt. Ararat
|1-5
|1.666
|11
|Camden Hills
|0-5
|0.000
|11
|Mt. Blue
|0-7
|0.000