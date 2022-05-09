Class A North Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 9

Here are the Class A North Baseball and Softball Heal Points as of Monday, morning, May 9th. They reflect all games entered through Sunday, May 8th. Best of luck the rest of the season.

Baseball

Order School Record Tournament Index 1 Oxford Hills 6-1 154.054 2 Messalonskee 5-1 123.888 3 Bangor 7-0 122.462 4 Mt. Ararat 3-3 108.035 5 Brewer 4-2 103.650 6 Mt. Blue 3-4 78.503 7 Edward Little 3-4 73.673 8 Skowhegan 3-5 71.285 9 Lewiston 3-3 69.444 10 Camden Hills 3-2 67.333 11 Hampden Academy 1-5 25.000 12 Brunswick 0-7 0.000

Softball