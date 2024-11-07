Class B and C Maine High School Soccer Regional Soccer Champions Crowned – State Finals Saturday
The Class B and Class C Maine High School Regional Soccer Championships were played on Wednesday, November 6th. Here are the results and the State Championship matchups.
Class B North
Girls
- #2 Hermon defeated #1 Medomak Valley 5-1
Boys
- #1 John Bapst defeated #2 Medomak Valley 3-1
Class B South
Girls
- #1 Greely defeated #2 Cape Elizabeth 2-1
Boys
- #1 Greeley defeated #2 Yarmouth 1-0
Class C North
Girls
- #1 Fort Kent defeated #2 Foxcroft Academy 2-1
Boys
- #4 Washington Academy defeated #2 GSA 4-0
Class C South
Girls
- #3 North Yarmouth Academy defeated #1 Maranacook 1-0
Boys
- #1 Hall-Dale defeated #3 Mount Abram 2-1
The State Final matchups are
Class A - Morse High School
- Girls - Bangor 16-1 vs. Scarborough 13-0-4 12:30 p.m.
- Boys - Camden Hills vs. Scaroborough 15-1-1 10 a.m.
Class B - Cameron Stadium Bangor
- Girls - Hermon 15-2 vs. Greely 13-0-4 5:30 p.m.
- Boys - John Bapst 16-1 vs. Greely 16-0-1 3 p.m.
Class C - Cameron Stadium Bangor
- Girls - Fort Kent 15-2 vs. North Yarmouth Academy 12:30 p.m.
- Boys - Washington Academy 13-3-1 vs. Hall-Dale 15-2 10 a.m.
Class D - Morse High School
- Girls - Penobscot Valley 15-2 vs. Buckfield 15-1 5:30 p.m.
- Boys - Fort Fairfield 14-2-1 vs. Richmond 15-1 3 p.m.
8-Person - Hermon High School
- Girls - Dexter 17-0 vs. Madison 17-0 1 p.m.
- Boys - Piscataquis 13-3-1 vs. Greenville 15-2 11 a.m.
