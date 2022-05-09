Class B North Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 9
Here are the Class B North Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings as of Monday, May 9th. They reflect games entered through Sunday, May 8th. Best of luck the rest of the season.
Softball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Ellsworth
|6-0
|207.833
|2
|Nokomis
|7-0
|136.143
|3
|Old Town
|3-2
|121.600
|4
|Hermon
|3-2
|92.333
|5
|MDI
|5-1
|81.270
|6
|Cony
|3-3
|69.111
|7
|Lawrence
|4-2
|63.833
|8
|Presque Isle
|3-5
|29.285
|9
|John Bapst
|4-3
|23.928
|10
|Foxcroft Academy
|3-3
|23.333
|11
|Waterville
|2-4
|17.500
|12
|Winslow
|2-3
|15.333
|13
|Oceanside
|1-3
|2.580
|14
|Belfast
|0-7
|0.000
|14
|Caribou
|0-7
|0.000
Baseball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Ellsworth
|6-0
|182.428
|2
|Cony
|6-1
|119.795
|3
|Lawrence
|4-2
|111.111
|4
|Nokomis
|5-2
|100.405
|5
|John Bapst
|6-1
|75.510
|6
|Hermon
|4-1
|69.7333
|7
|Waterville
|2-5
|56.870
|8
|MDI
|303
|52.158
|9
|Old Town
|1-4
|48.000
|10
|Foxcroft Academy
|3-3
|38.095
|11
|Oceanside
|2-4
|35.714
|12
|Winslow
|2-5
|35.510
|13
|Presque Isle
|2-5
|35.510
|14
|Caribou
|1-5
|27.140
|15
|Belfast
|2-5
|24.557