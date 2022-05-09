Class B North Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 9

Class B North Baseball and Softball Heal Points &#8211; May 9

Photos Chris Popper

Here are the Class B North Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings as of Monday, May 9th. They reflect games entered through Sunday, May 8th. Best of luck the rest of the season.

Softball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Ellsworth6-0207.833
2Nokomis7-0136.143
3Old Town3-2121.600
4Hermon3-292.333
5MDI5-181.270
6Cony3-369.111
7Lawrence4-263.833
8Presque Isle3-529.285
9John Bapst4-323.928
10Foxcroft Academy3-323.333
11Waterville2-417.500
12Winslow2-315.333
13Oceanside1-32.580
14Belfast0-70.000
14Caribou0-70.000

Baseball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Ellsworth6-0182.428
2Cony6-1119.795
3Lawrence4-2111.111
4Nokomis5-2100.405
5John Bapst6-175.510
6Hermon4-169.7333
7Waterville2-556.870
8MDI30352.158
9Old Town1-448.000
10Foxcroft Academy3-338.095
11Oceanside2-435.714
12Winslow2-535.510
13Presque Isle2-535.510
14Caribou1-527.140
15Belfast2-524.557

 

