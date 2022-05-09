Class B North Baseball and Softball Heal Points – May 9

Here are the Class B North Baseball and Softball Heal Point Standings as of Monday, May 9th. They reflect games entered through Sunday, May 8th. Best of luck the rest of the season.

Softball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Ellsworth 6-0 207.833 2 Nokomis 7-0 136.143 3 Old Town 3-2 121.600 4 Hermon 3-2 92.333 5 MDI 5-1 81.270 6 Cony 3-3 69.111 7 Lawrence 4-2 63.833 8 Presque Isle 3-5 29.285 9 John Bapst 4-3 23.928 10 Foxcroft Academy 3-3 23.333 11 Waterville 2-4 17.500 12 Winslow 2-3 15.333 13 Oceanside 1-3 2.580 14 Belfast 0-7 0.000 14 Caribou 0-7 0.000

Baseball