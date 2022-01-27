Class B North Heal Point Standings Updated as of Thursday Morning January 27
Here are the Class B North Heal Point Standings and the results from last night Wednesday, January 26th and the games scheduled for Thursday, January 27th.
Results from Wednesday, January 26
- Foxcroft Girls 52 Bucksport 23
- Orono Girls 42 John Bapst 37
- Old Town Girls 59 Houlton 33
- Mount View Girls 44 Leavitt 35
- Caribou Boys Boys 66 Bucksport 57
- John Bapst Boys 56 Orono 50 Overtime
- Hermon Boys 53 MDI 41
Games Scheduled Thursday, January 27
- MDI Girls at Presque isle
- Ellsworth Girls at Hermon
- Waterville Girls at Oceanside
- MDI Boys at Presque Isle
- Ellsworth Boys at Caribou
- Oceanside at Waterville
- Bucksport Boys at Washington Academy
- Foxcroft Academy Boys at Orono
- Leavitt Boys at Winslow
- John Bapst Boys at Old Town
Girls Class B North Heal Points
- 1. Old Town 12-1
- 2. Hermon 10-2
- 3. Foxcroft Academy 6-3
- 4. MDI 9-4
- 5. Ellsworth 8-4
- 6. Waterville 7-1
- 7. Presque Isle 9-4
- 8. Caribou 5-6
- 9. Washington Academy 6-6
- 10. Houlton 4-4
- 11. Mt. View 5-7
- 12. MCI 5-7
- 13. Belfast 2-9
- 14. Orono 3-9
- 15. Winslow 3-10
- 16. Bucksport 2-9
- 17. John Bapst 1-10
Boys Class B North Heal Points
- 1. Ellsworth 12-0
- 2. Foxcroft Academy 9-2
- 3. Orono 10-3
- 4. Old Town 9-3
- 5. Presque Isle 7-5
- 6. Winslow 8-3
- 7. Mount View 8-5
- 8. John Bapst 7-4
- 9. Hermon 8-6
- 10 Houlton 3-5
- 11. Washington Academy 4-8
- 12. Caribou 3-7
- 13. MDI 2-10
- 14. MCI 3-10
- 15. Belfast 3-10
- 16. Bucksport 1-9
- 17. Waterville 1-11