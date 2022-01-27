Class B North Heal Point Standings Updated as of Thursday Morning January 27

Here are the Class B North Heal Point Standings and the results from last night Wednesday, January 26th and the games scheduled for Thursday, January 27th.

Results from Wednesday, January 26

Foxcroft Girls 52 Bucksport 23

Orono Girls 42 John Bapst 37

Old Town Girls 59 Houlton 33

Mount View Girls 44 Leavitt 35

Caribou Boys Boys 66 Bucksport 57

John Bapst Boys 56 Orono 50 Overtime

Hermon Boys 53 MDI 41

Games Scheduled Thursday, January 27

MDI Girls at Presque isle

Ellsworth Girls at Hermon

Waterville Girls at Oceanside

MDI Boys at Presque Isle

Ellsworth Boys at Caribou

Oceanside at Waterville

Bucksport Boys at Washington Academy

Foxcroft Academy Boys at Orono

Leavitt Boys at Winslow

John Bapst Boys at Old Town

Girls Class B North Heal Points

1. Old Town 12-1

2. Hermon 10-2

3. Foxcroft Academy 6-3

4. MDI 9-4

5. Ellsworth 8-4

6. Waterville 7-1

7. Presque Isle 9-4

8. Caribou 5-6

9. Washington Academy 6-6

10. Houlton 4-4

11. Mt. View 5-7

12. MCI 5-7

13. Belfast 2-9

14. Orono 3-9

15. Winslow 3-10

16. Bucksport 2-9

17. John Bapst 1-10

Boys Class B North Heal Points