Class B North Heal Point Standings Updated as of Thursday Morning January 27

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Class B North Heal Point Standings and the results from last night Wednesday, January 26th and the games scheduled for Thursday, January 27th.

Results from Wednesday, January 26

  • Foxcroft Girls 52 Bucksport 23
  • Orono Girls 42 John Bapst 37
  • Old Town Girls 59 Houlton 33
  • Mount View Girls 44 Leavitt 35
  • Caribou Boys Boys 66 Bucksport 57
  • John Bapst Boys 56 Orono 50 Overtime
  • Hermon Boys 53 MDI 41

Games Scheduled Thursday, January 27

  • MDI Girls at Presque isle
  • Ellsworth Girls at Hermon
  • Waterville Girls at Oceanside
  • MDI Boys  at Presque Isle
  • Ellsworth Boys at Caribou
  • Oceanside at Waterville
  • Bucksport Boys at Washington Academy
  • Foxcroft Academy Boys at Orono
  • Leavitt Boys at Winslow
  • John Bapst Boys at Old Town

Girls Class B North Heal Points

  • 1. Old Town 12-1
  • 2. Hermon 10-2
  • 3. Foxcroft Academy 6-3
  • 4. MDI 9-4
  • 5. Ellsworth 8-4
  • 6. Waterville 7-1
  • 7. Presque Isle 9-4
  • 8. Caribou 5-6
  • 9. Washington Academy 6-6
  • 10. Houlton 4-4
  • 11. Mt. View 5-7
  • 12. MCI 5-7
  • 13. Belfast 2-9
  • 14. Orono 3-9
  • 15. Winslow 3-10
  • 16. Bucksport 2-9
  • 17. John Bapst 1-10

Boys Class B North Heal Points

  • 1. Ellsworth 12-0
  • 2. Foxcroft Academy 9-2
  • 3. Orono 10-3
  • 4. Old Town 9-3
  • 5. Presque Isle 7-5
  • 6. Winslow 8-3
  • 7. Mount View 8-5
  • 8. John Bapst 7-4
  • 9. Hermon 8-6
  • 10 Houlton 3-5
  • 11. Washington Academy 4-8
  • 12. Caribou 3-7
  • 13. MDI 2-10
  • 14. MCI 3-10
  • 15. Belfast 3-10
  • 16. Bucksport 1-9
  • 17. Waterville 1-11
