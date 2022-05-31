Class B North Softball and Baseball Heal Points – May 31
There are just 2 days left in the 2022 Maine High School Softball and Baseball Regular Seasons. Most schools have 1 game left, with a few still having 2 games left and Old Town having played all of their games. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Tuesday morning, May 31st. Best of luck to everyone in their last game(s) and in the playoffs
Softball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Nokomis
|13-1
|149.843
|2
|Ellsworth
|12-3
|132.692
|3
|Old Town
|11-5
|104.809
|4
|MDI
|11-4
|102.437
|5
|Lawrence
|11-4
|85.688
|6
|Hermon
|7-8
|69.161
|7
|Cony
|7-8
|66.933
|8
|Winslow
|8-7
|64.444
|9
|Presque Isle
|6-9
|60.131
|10
|John Bapst
|8-7
|50.909
|11
|Oceanside
|5-10
|48.533
|12
|Waterville
|4-11
|26.933
|13
|Belfast
|2-13
|21.600
|14
|Foxcroft Academy
|4-10
|20.007
|15
|Caribou
|0-15
|0.000
Here are the remaining games
Tuesday May 31
- Oceanside at Medomak Valley 4 p.m.
- Belfast at Mount View 4 p.m.
- Nokomis vs. Foxcroft Academy 4:30 p.m.
- Presque Isle vs. Caribou 7 p.m.
Wednesday June 1
- Nokomis vs. MCI 4 p.m.
- Lawrence at Maranacook 4 p.m.
- Cony vs. Gardiner 4 p.m.
- Hermon vs. John Bapst 4:30 p.m
- Foxcroft Academy vs. Dexter 4:30 p.m.
- Ellsworth at MDI 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Ellsworth
|14-1
|165.555
|2
|Old Town
|10-6
|124.833
|3
|Nokomis
|11-3
|121.428
|4
|Cony
|12-3
|109.720
|5
|Lawrence
|11-4
|101.130
|6
|John Bapst
|11-4
|89.805
|7
|MDI
|8-7
|69.438
|8
|Waterville
|5-10
|67.193
|9
|Caribou
|4-11
|49.522
|10
|Hermon
|6-9
|42.772
|11
|Oceanside
|6-9
|42.044
|12
|Foxcroft Academy
|6-8
|38.293
|13
|Belfast
|4-11
|28.688
|14
|Winslow
|3-12
|21.688
|15
|Presque Isle
|1-14
|17.250
