Class B North Softball and Baseball Heal Points &#8211; May 31

Class B North Softball and Baseball Heal Points – May 31

Photos Chris Popper

There are just 2 days left in the 2022 Maine High School Softball and Baseball Regular Seasons. Most schools have 1 game left, with a few still having 2 games left and Old Town having played all of their games. Here are the Heal Point Standings as of Tuesday morning, May 31st. Best of luck to everyone in their last game(s) and in the playoffs

Softball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Nokomis13-1149.843
2Ellsworth12-3132.692
3Old Town11-5104.809
4MDI11-4102.437
5Lawrence11-485.688
6Hermon7-869.161
7Cony7-866.933
8Winslow8-764.444
9Presque Isle6-960.131
10John Bapst8-750.909
11Oceanside5-1048.533
12Waterville4-1126.933
13Belfast2-1321.600
14Foxcroft Academy4-1020.007
15Caribou0-150.000

Here are the remaining games

Tuesday May 31

  • Oceanside at Medomak Valley 4 p.m.
  • Belfast at Mount View 4 p.m.
  • Nokomis vs. Foxcroft Academy 4:30 p.m.
  • Presque Isle vs. Caribou 7 p.m.

Wednesday June 1

  • Nokomis vs. MCI 4 p.m.
  • Lawrence at Maranacook 4 p.m.
  • Cony vs. Gardiner 4 p.m.
  • Hermon vs. John Bapst 4:30 p.m
  • Foxcroft Academy vs. Dexter 4:30 p.m.
  • Ellsworth at MDI 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Ellsworth14-1165.555
2Old Town10-6124.833
3Nokomis11-3121.428
4Cony12-3109.720
5Lawrence11-4101.130
6John Bapst11-489.805
7MDI8-769.438
8Waterville5-1067.193
9Caribou4-1149.522
10Hermon6-942.772
11Oceanside6-942.044
12Foxcroft Academy6-838.293
13Belfast4-1128.688
14Winslow3-1221.688
15Presque Isle1-1417.250

Tuesday May 31

  • Oceanside at Medomak Valley 4 p.m.
  • Belfast at Mount View 4 p.m.
  • Nokomis vs. Foxcroft Academy 4:30 p.m.
  • Presque Isle vs. Caribou 7 p.m.

Wednesday June 1

  • Nokomis vs. MCI 4 p.m.
  • Lawrence at Maranacook 4 p.m.
  • Cony vs. Gardiner 4 p.m.
  • Foxcroft Academy vs. Dexter 4:30 p.m.
  • Ellsworth at MDI 4:30 p.m.
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Softball, High School Sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top