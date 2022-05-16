Class B Softball and Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 16

Class B Softball and Baseball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 16

Photos Chris Popper

Most schools are a little over half-way through their 16 game baseball and softball schedules. Although all teams are eligible this year for post-season play, teams are vying for seeding. Here are the records  and Heal Point Standings of the Class B Northern Maine Baseball and Softball Teams as of Monday morning, May 16th. Best of luck the rest of the season

Softball

1Ellsworth7-2150.454
2Old Town5-3142.305
3Nokomis8-1129.251
4Hermon6-388.170
5MDI7-281.703
6Cony5-373.741
7Lawrence7-365.415
8Presque Isle4-763.878
9Foxcroft Academy4-532.171
10John Bapst5-527.254
11Winslow4-318.634
12Oceanside2-614.107
13Waterville3-612.500
14Belfast0-100.000
14Caribou0-100.000

Baseball

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Ellsworth8-1156.396
2Cony8-1124.799
3Nokomis7-3108.511
4Old Town3-5103.916
5Lawrence7-395.111
6MDI5-489.709
7John Bapst7-376.456
8Hermon6-367.204
9Foxcroft Academy6-358.717
10Waterville3-746.866
11Caribou2-844.222
12Winslow3-639.135
13Oceanside3-631.654
14Presque Isle1-1021.212
15Belfast2-819.844

 

