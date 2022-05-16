Class B Softball and Baseball Heal Point Standings – May 16

Most schools are a little over half-way through their 16 game baseball and softball schedules. Although all teams are eligible this year for post-season play, teams are vying for seeding. Here are the records and Heal Point Standings of the Class B Northern Maine Baseball and Softball Teams as of Monday morning, May 16th. Best of luck the rest of the season

Softball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Ellsworth 7-2 150.454 2 Old Town 5-3 142.305 3 Nokomis 8-1 129.251 4 Hermon 6-3 88.170 5 MDI 7-2 81.703 6 Cony 5-3 73.741 7 Lawrence 7-3 65.415 8 Presque Isle 4-7 63.878 9 Foxcroft Academy 4-5 32.171 10 John Bapst 5-5 27.254 11 Winslow 4-3 18.634 12 Oceanside 2-6 14.107 13 Waterville 3-6 12.500 14 Belfast 0-10 0.000 14 Caribou 0-10 0.000

Baseball

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Ellsworth 8-1 156.396 2 Cony 8-1 124.799 3 Nokomis 7-3 108.511 4 Old Town 3-5 103.916 5 Lawrence 7-3 95.111 6 MDI 5-4 89.709 7 John Bapst 7-3 76.456 8 Hermon 6-3 67.204 9 Foxcroft Academy 6-3 58.717 10 Waterville 3-7 46.866 11 Caribou 2-8 44.222 12 Winslow 3-6 39.135 13 Oceanside 3-6 31.654 14 Presque Isle 1-10 21.212 15 Belfast 2-8 19.844

