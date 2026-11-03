The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released their Class C, Class D and 8-Person All-Conference Soccer Teams on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Class C Boys
|Player
|School
|Grade
|Position
|1st Team
|Lucas Hiebeler
|Orono
|Senior
|Defense
|Dominic Cyr
|Fort Kent
|Senior
|Midfield
|Gage Buzzard
|Central
|Junior
|Midfield
|Jack Carson
|GSA
|Senior
|Forward
|Malcolm Page
|GSA
|Senior
|Midfield
|Will Mitchell
|Orono
|Sophomore
|Midfield
|Dominic Madore
|Orono
|Senior
|Forward
|Finley Marquis
|Fort Kent
|Senior
|Midfield
|Kyle Paradis
|Fort Kent
|Sophomore
|Keeper
|Charlie Sullivan
|GSA
|Junior
|Keeper
|Gabe Lule
|Orono
|Sophomore
|Forward
|Honorable Mention
|James Welch
|WA
|Senior
|Forward
|Reilley McIntyre
|Central
|Senior
|Defense
|Caleb Saucier
|Fort Kent
|Sophomore
|Defense
|Player of the Year
|Lucas Hiebeler
|Orono
|Senior
|Defense
|Coach of the Year
|David Hamel
|Orono
|League Champions
|Orono High School
Class C/D Girls
|Player
|School
|Grade
|Position
|1st Team
|Ava Ezell
|Houlton
|Senior
|Forward
|Brooklynn Raymond
|PVHS
|Senior
|Keeper
|Reese Doucette
|Ft Kent
|Senior
|Forward
|Sophia Tyutyunnyk
|Orono
|Senior
|Forward
|Maddie Cox
|Central
|Senior
|Midfield
|Calie Soderberg
|Orono
|Junior
|Midfield
|Tilly Daigle
|Ft Kent
|Sophomore
|Forward
|Raina Ezell
|Houlton
|Sophomore
|Forward
|Vanessa Morse
|MA
|Junior
|Forward
|Mckenna Ireland
|PVHS
|Freshman
|Forward
|Madi Moody
|Central
|Sophomore
|Forward
|2nd Team
|Addison Harvey
|Bucksport
|Junior
|Midfield
|Reagan Wright
|Houlton
|Senior
|Midfield
|Laney Caron
|Ft Kent
|Sophomore
|Midfield
|Kalista Lazo
|MA
|Junior
|Keeper
|Rowan Jergenson
|Bucksport
|Senior
|Midfield
|Rylee Cyr
|MA
|Sophomore
|Forward
|Liana Martinez
|Orono
|Sophomore
|Defense
|Avery Robshaw
|Bucksport
|Sophomore
|Midfield
|Avery Werntgen
|Ft Kent
|Senior
|Midfield
|Charlotte Brochu
|PVHS
|Junior
|Midfield
|Sarah Premer
|Orono
|Sophomore
|Midfield
|Player of the Year
|Ava Ezell
|Houlton
|Senior
|Forward
|Coach of the Year
|Mindy Forino
|Ft Kent
|League Champions
|Fort Kent High School
Class D Boys
|Player
|School
|Grade
|Position
|1st Team
|Jack Kowalski
|BC
|Senior
|Midfield
|Edgar Paniagua-Ortiz
|Narraguagus
|Junior
|Midfield
|Juan Ramirez
|Narraguagus
|Senior
|Forward
|Evan Monk
|Woodland
|Senior
|Defense
|Blaze Morris
|BC
|Senior
|Keeper
|Jose Paniagua-Castro
|Narraguagus
|Junior
|Forward
|Max Hamel
|PVHS
|Junior
|Defense
|Carson Bickford
|Narraguagus
|Senior
|Defense
|Sergio Perez Garcia
|Narraguagus
|Freshman
|Forward
|Micah Chesebrough
|Woodland
|Senior
|Forward
|Samuel Whitcomb
|BC
|Senior
|Defense
|Honorable Mention
|Nikolas Siering
|Woodland
|Caden Shute
|PVHS
|Sean Sprague
|Machias
|Player of the Year
|Jack Kowalski
|BC
|Senior
|Midfield
|Coach of the Year
|Tyler Tenney
|Narraguagus
|League Champions
Narraguagus High School
8-Person Boys
|Player
|School
|Grade
|Position
|1st Team
|Owen Smith
|Bucksport
|Senior
|Forward
|Max Fitch
|MA
|Junior
|Midfield
|Chase Lander
|PCSS
|Senior
|Forward
|Cooper Willard
|Houlton
|Senior
|Forward
|Gabe Lazore
|MA
|Junior
|Forward
|Brodie Lovejoy
|Penquis
|Senior
|Forward
|Brock Collins
|Calais
|Sophomore
|Jacob Knowles
|PCSS
|Senior
|Midfield
|2nd Team
|Isaac Traves
|Searsport
|Senior
|Keeper
|Noah White
|Calais
|Senior
|Midfield
|Mariner Fitch
|MA
|Freshman
|Forward
|Griffin Romero
|Penquis
|Junior
|Midfield
|Martin Tapiador
|Lee Academy
|Senior
|Forward
|Aven Laplant
|Bucksport
|Senior
|Keeper
|Brayan Tuctuc
|Bucksport
|Senior
|Midfield
|Cameron Mayhew
|Schenck
|Junior
|Defense
|3rd Team
|Carter Smith
|Houlton
|Senior
|Keeper
|Alberto Perez
|Lee Academy
|Senior
|Defense
|Eduardo Alvarez Espinosa
|Searsport
|Sophomore
|Forward
|Shawn Greene
|Sumner
|Junior
|Keeper
|Nathan Beckwith
|PCSS
|Sophomore
|Midfield
|Liam Saunders
|Dexter
|Sophomore
|Keeper
|Finnegan Goulette
|PCSS
|Sophomore
|Defense
|Marcus Hutchins
|Schenck
|Junior
|Forward
|Player of the Year
|Owen Smith
|Bucksport
|Senior
|Forward
|Coach of the Year
|Michael Zykowski
|Houlton
|League Champions
|Mattanawcook Academy
8-Person Girls
|Player
|School
|Grade
|Position
|1st Team
|Abigail Billings
|Sumner
|Senior
|Keeper
|Moriah Emerson
|BC
|Junior
|Forward
|Rivers Bradford
|BC
|Sophomore
|Midfield
|Addy Gudroe
|Dexter
|Senior
|Keeper
|Stella Martin
|Lee Academy
|Senior
|Forward
|Willow Law
|Searsport
|Senior
|Midfield
|Sarah Wentworth
|Calais
|Senior
|Forward
|Ella Colby
|Sumner
|Junior
|Forward
|2nd Team
|Bristol Parritt
|Sumner
|Senior
|Midfield
|Caroline Walden
|BC
|Senior
|Defense
|Skylar Gulley
|Dexter
|Senior
|Midfield
|Lakiah Lee
|Dexter
|Sophomore
|Forward
|Addison Tucker
|BC
|Senior
|Keeper
|Ashley Ladd
|Penquis
|Senior
|Defense
|Ella McClintock-Hatch
|Dexter
|Junior
|Defense
|Maris Kowalski
|BC
|Sophomore
|Midfield
|3rd Team
|Jenna Bishop
|Narraguagus
|Junior
|Keeper
|Breelyn Gaw
|Dexter
|Junior
|Forward
|Tanisha Bulmer
|Shead
|Sophomore
|Forward
|Amelie Kneisel
|GSA
|Freshman
|Forward
|Macie Littlefield
|PCSS
|Junior
|Midfield
|Marley Jones
|Deer Isle
|Sophomore
|Midfield
|Makinley Crowley
|Sumner
|Junior
|Forward
|Peyton Thomspon
|Sumner
|Junior
|Midfield
|Honorable Mention
|Alessiah Grant
|Narraguagus
|Junior
|Forward
|Kearah Barnes
|Shead
|Junior
|Defense
|Shaylynn Fenderson
|Shead
|Senior
|Forward
|Emma Jantsch
|WA
|Junior
|Midfield
|Player of the Year
|Abigail Billings
|Sumner
|Senior
|Keeper
|Coach of the Year
|Jody Grant
|Dexter
|League Champions
|Bangor Christian
Spirit of the Game
|Spirit of The Game
|School
|Boy
|Girl
|Bangor Christian
|Blaze Morris
|Addison Caldwell
|Bucksport
|Connor Meshey
|Rowan Jergenson
|Calais
|Turner Redding
|Brianna Lyons
|Central
|Alex Withee
|Maddy Frost
|Deer Isle
|Chloe Campbell
|Dexter
|Liam Saunders
|Elainah Hotham
|Ft. Kent
|Dominic Cyr
|Kiley Marquis
|GSA
|Linus Murphy
|Marnie Gleason
|Houlton
|Cameron Smith
|Allie Worthley
|Jonesport
|Lee
|Martin Tapiador
|Stella Martin
|Machias
|Kenneth Johnson
|Mattanawcook
|Logan Martinez
|Bree Skidmore
|Narraguagus
|Brae Sonthonax
|Jenna Bishop
|Orono
|Johnny Jones
|Bailey Ellis
|PVHS
|Caleb Collins
|Charlotte Brochu
|Penquis
|Griffin Romero
|Ashley Ladd
|PCSS
|Chase Lander
|Macie Littlefield
|Schenck
|Logan Towle
|Paisley Brackett
|Searsport
|Mason Dimond
|Cara Toothaker
|Shead
|Wyatt McNally
|Elizabeth Wilson
|Sumner
|Logan Johnson
|Abigail Billings
|WA
|Jack Caricofe
|Alexa Cushing
|Woodland
|Cam Dwelley
|Avery O'Loughlin
The Best Rock Song of Each Year of the 1980s
The '80s gave us a wealth of classic rock songs we still love today, but which song topped each year?
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire