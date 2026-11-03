PVC 2026 Class C, Class D and 8-Person All-Conference Soccer Teams

PVC 2026 Class C, Class D and 8-Person All-Conference Soccer Teams

Photo by Zainu Color on Unsplash

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released their Class C, Class D and 8-Person All-Conference Soccer Teams on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Class C Boys

PlayerSchoolGradePosition
1st Team
Lucas HiebelerOronoSeniorDefense
Dominic CyrFort KentSeniorMidfield
Gage BuzzardCentralJuniorMidfield
Jack CarsonGSASeniorForward
Malcolm PageGSASeniorMidfield
Will MitchellOronoSophomoreMidfield
Dominic MadoreOronoSeniorForward
Finley MarquisFort KentSeniorMidfield
Kyle ParadisFort KentSophomoreKeeper
Charlie SullivanGSAJuniorKeeper
Gabe LuleOronoSophomoreForward
Honorable Mention
James WelchWASeniorForward
Reilley McIntyreCentralSeniorDefense
Caleb SaucierFort KentSophomoreDefense
Player of the Year
Lucas HiebelerOronoSeniorDefense
Coach of the Year
David HamelOrono
League Champions
Orono High School

Class C/D Girls

PlayerSchoolGradePosition
1st Team
Ava EzellHoultonSeniorForward
Brooklynn RaymondPVHSSeniorKeeper
Reese DoucetteFt KentSeniorForward
Sophia TyutyunnykOronoSeniorForward
Maddie CoxCentralSeniorMidfield
Calie SoderbergOronoJuniorMidfield
Tilly DaigleFt KentSophomoreForward
Raina EzellHoultonSophomoreForward
Vanessa MorseMAJuniorForward
Mckenna IrelandPVHSFreshmanForward
Madi MoodyCentralSophomoreForward
2nd Team
Addison HarveyBucksportJuniorMidfield
Reagan WrightHoultonSeniorMidfield
Laney CaronFt KentSophomoreMidfield
Kalista LazoMAJuniorKeeper
Rowan JergensonBucksportSeniorMidfield
Rylee CyrMASophomoreForward
Liana MartinezOronoSophomoreDefense
Avery RobshawBucksportSophomoreMidfield
Avery WerntgenFt KentSeniorMidfield
Charlotte BrochuPVHSJuniorMidfield
Sarah PremerOronoSophomoreMidfield
Player of the Year
Ava EzellHoultonSeniorForward
Coach of the Year
Mindy ForinoFt Kent
League Champions
Fort Kent High School

Class D Boys

PlayerSchoolGradePosition
1st Team
Jack KowalskiBCSeniorMidfield
Edgar Paniagua-OrtizNarraguagusJuniorMidfield
Juan RamirezNarraguagusSeniorForward
Evan MonkWoodlandSeniorDefense
Blaze MorrisBCSeniorKeeper
Jose Paniagua-CastroNarraguagusJuniorForward
Max HamelPVHSJuniorDefense
Carson BickfordNarraguagusSeniorDefense
Sergio Perez GarciaNarraguagusFreshmanForward
Micah ChesebroughWoodlandSeniorForward
Samuel WhitcombBCSeniorDefense
Honorable Mention
Nikolas SieringWoodland
Caden ShutePVHS
Sean SpragueMachias
Player of the Year
Jack KowalskiBCSeniorMidfield
   
Coach of the Year
Tyler TenneyNarraguagus
League Champions
Narraguagus High School

8-Person Boys

PlayerSchoolGradePosition
1st Team
Owen SmithBucksportSeniorForward
Max FitchMAJuniorMidfield
Chase LanderPCSSSeniorForward
Cooper WillardHoultonSeniorForward
Gabe LazoreMAJuniorForward
Brodie LovejoyPenquisSeniorForward
Brock CollinsCalaisSophomore
Jacob KnowlesPCSSSeniorMidfield
2nd Team
Isaac TravesSearsportSeniorKeeper
Noah WhiteCalaisSeniorMidfield
Mariner FitchMAFreshmanForward
Griffin RomeroPenquisJuniorMidfield
Martin TapiadorLee AcademySeniorForward
Aven LaplantBucksportSeniorKeeper
Brayan TuctucBucksportSeniorMidfield
Cameron MayhewSchenckJuniorDefense
3rd Team
Carter SmithHoultonSeniorKeeper
Alberto PerezLee AcademySeniorDefense
Eduardo Alvarez EspinosaSearsportSophomoreForward
Shawn GreeneSumnerJuniorKeeper
Nathan BeckwithPCSSSophomoreMidfield
Liam SaundersDexterSophomoreKeeper
Finnegan GoulettePCSSSophomoreDefense
Marcus HutchinsSchenckJuniorForward
Player of the Year
Owen SmithBucksportSeniorForward
Coach of the Year
Michael ZykowskiHoulton
League Champions
Mattanawcook Academy

8-Person Girls

PlayerSchoolGradePosition
1st Team
Abigail BillingsSumnerSeniorKeeper
Moriah EmersonBCJuniorForward
Rivers BradfordBCSophomoreMidfield
Addy GudroeDexterSeniorKeeper
Stella MartinLee AcademySeniorForward
Willow LawSearsportSeniorMidfield
Sarah WentworthCalaisSeniorForward
Ella ColbySumnerJuniorForward
2nd Team
Bristol ParrittSumnerSeniorMidfield
Caroline WaldenBCSeniorDefense
Skylar GulleyDexterSeniorMidfield
Lakiah LeeDexterSophomoreForward
Addison TuckerBCSeniorKeeper
Ashley LaddPenquisSeniorDefense
Ella McClintock-HatchDexterJuniorDefense
Maris KowalskiBCSophomoreMidfield
3rd Team
Jenna BishopNarraguagusJuniorKeeper
Breelyn GawDexterJuniorForward
Tanisha BulmerSheadSophomoreForward
Amelie KneiselGSAFreshmanForward
Macie LittlefieldPCSSJuniorMidfield
Marley JonesDeer IsleSophomoreMidfield
Makinley CrowleySumnerJuniorForward
Peyton ThomsponSumnerJuniorMidfield
Honorable Mention
Alessiah GrantNarraguagusJuniorForward
Kearah BarnesSheadJuniorDefense
Shaylynn FendersonSheadSeniorForward
Emma JantschWAJuniorMidfield
Player of the Year
Abigail BillingsSumnerSeniorKeeper
Coach of the Year
Jody GrantDexter
League Champions
Bangor Christian

Spirit of the Game

Spirit of The Game    
School Boy Girl
Bangor ChristianBlaze MorrisAddison Caldwell
BucksportConnor MesheyRowan Jergenson
CalaisTurner ReddingBrianna Lyons
CentralAlex WitheeMaddy Frost
Deer IsleChloe Campbell
DexterLiam SaundersElainah Hotham
Ft. KentDominic CyrKiley Marquis
GSALinus MurphyMarnie Gleason
HoultonCameron SmithAllie Worthley
Jonesport
LeeMartin TapiadorStella Martin
MachiasKenneth Johnson
MattanawcookLogan MartinezBree Skidmore
NarraguagusBrae SonthonaxJenna Bishop
OronoJohnny JonesBailey Ellis
PVHSCaleb CollinsCharlotte Brochu
PenquisGriffin RomeroAshley Ladd
PCSSChase LanderMacie Littlefield
SchenckLogan TowlePaisley Brackett
SearsportMason DimondCara Toothaker
SheadWyatt McNallyElizabeth Wilson
SumnerLogan JohnsonAbigail Billings
WAJack CaricofeAlexa Cushing
WoodlandCam DwelleyAvery O'Loughlin

The Best Rock Song of Each Year of the 1980s

The '80s gave us a wealth of classic rock songs we still love today, but which song topped each year?

Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Categories: Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, High School Soccer

More From 92.9 The Ticket