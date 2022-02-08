Class C North Heal Point Standings as of Tuesday February 8
Just 3 days left in the regular season! Here are the updated Class C North Heal Point Standings as of Tuesday morning February 8th. Best of luck to everyone in the remaining games! See you in Bangor!
Class C North Boys
- Ft. Kent 16-1
- GSA 13-1
- Lee Academy 8-3
- Woodland 13-4
- Dexter 12-4
- Stearns 10-6
- Calais 9-8
- Ft. Fairfield 8-7
- Hodgdon 10-6
- Central 10-8
- Penboscot Valley 7-7
- Penquis Valley 7-8
- Narraguagus 7-9
- Madawaska 8-8
- Searsport 5-10
- Central Aroostook 6-9
- Sumner 5-11
- Mattanawcook 2-14
- PCHS 2-12
Class C North Girls
- Calais 13-3
- Penobscot Valley 13-2
- Stearns 10-3
- Central 14-3
- Hodgdon 13-2
- Fort Kent 8-7
- Dexter 9-5
- Sumner 9-6
- Central Aroostook 9-7
- Mattanawcook Academy 6-9
- Narraguagus 8-9
- Woodland 6-9
- Piscataquis 6-8
- Fort Fairfield 6-8
- Penquis Valley 3-13
- Lee Academy 2-11
- GSA 2-13
- Madawaska 3-10
- Searsport 3-11
Get our free mobile app
10 High-Wage and In-Demand Jobs In Maine
According to the State of Maine's Center for Workforce Research and Information website, the forecast for these 10 jobs in the State of Maine is looking bright into 2028. This list has a majority of positions that just require a high school diploma or equivalent and will have plenty of openings to fill in Maine's future.