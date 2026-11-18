Big 11 Announces 2026 Class D Football All-Conference and All-Academic Awards
The Big 11 announced their Class D 2026 Football All-Conference and All-Academic awards on Wednesday, November 18th. Congratulations to all!
Note the Player of the Year will be announced at the end-of-season banquet.
|Name
|School
|Team
|Quarterback
|Caleb Rush
|MCI
|First
|Thomas Curtis
|John Bapst
|Second
|Devin Giroux
|Madison
|Second
|Jace Poulin
|Winslow
|Honorable Mention
|Fullback
|Evan Alley
|John Bapst
|First
|Austin Jipson
|Mattanawcook
|First
|Jonathan Kesaris
|Winslow
|Second
|Kenny Lackie
|MCI
|Honorable Mention
|Gabe Wagner
|Belfast
|Honorable Mention
|Running Back
|Noah Parenteau
|Belfast
|First
|Michael Loubier
|Winslow
|First
|Isaac Bulger
|Winslow
|First
|Zach Babcock
|John Bapst
|Second
|Chase Wilkinson
|John Bapst
|Honorable Mention
|Tight End
|Logan Dawes
|Madison
|First
|Austin Hine
|Winslow
|Second
|Noah Harding
|Winslow
|Second
|Wide Receiver
|Bryce Horton
|Madison
|First
|Brayden Badger
|MCI
|First
|Tyshawn Hall
|Madison
|Second
|Noah Evans
|John Bapst
|Second
|Landen Gosselin
|MCI
|Honorable Mention
|Nate Poissonnier
|MCI
|Honorable Mention
|Connor Barrett
|Belfast
|Honorable Mention
|Center
|Jaxon Lizzotte
|Winslow
|First
|Keelen Routh
|John Bapst
|First
|Wyatt Foy
|Belfast
|Second
|Nick Hinsch
|MCI
|Second
|Dylan Avery
|Madison
|Honorable Mention
|Offensive Guard
|Benjamin Thomas
|Winslow
|First
|Ethan Pelkey
|Mattanawcook
|First
|Wyatt Young
|John Bapst
|First
|Jack Saucier
|MCI
|First
|Chase Rancourt
|Winslow
|Second
|Brooks Kenney
|MCI
|Second
|Kullen Somes
|John Bapst
|Second
|Offensive Tackle
|Brandon Roderick
|Winslow
|First
|James Ward
|John Bapst
|First
|Trace Tuscan
|Madison
|Second
|Jonathan Gleason Pillsbury
|John Bapst
|Second
|Offensive Utility
|Davyn Nichols
|Madison
|First
|Karlin Mack
|MCI
|First
|Dominic Heese
|Winslow
|Second
|Ryan Thibodeau
|Mattanawcook
|Second
|Noah Evans
|John Bapst
|Honorable Mention
|Punter
|Miles Rogers
|MCI
|First
|Kicker
|Eli VanDeventer
|MCI
|First
|Bryce Horton
|Madison
|Second
|Linebacker
|Michael Loubier
|Winslow
|First
|Logan Dawes
|Madison
|First
|Kenny Lackie
|MCI
|First
|James Ward
|John Bapst
|First
|Gabe Wagner
|Belfast
|Second
|Patrick Loubier
|Winslow
|Second
|Karlin Mack
|MCI
|Second
|Evan Alley
|John Bapst
|Second
|Austin Hine
|Winslow
|Honorable Mention
|Nate Poissonnier
|MCI
|Honorable Mention
|Zach Babcock
|John Bapst
|Honorable Mention
|Defensive End
|Jonathan Kesaris
|Winslow
|First
|Reed McIntyre
|Mattanawcook
|First
|Jack Saucier
|MCI
|First
|Brandon Roderick
|Winslow
|Second
|Ayden Pease
|Madison
|Second
|Kullen Somes
|John Bapst
|Second
|Ty Williams
|John Bapst
|Honorable Mention
|Defensive Tackle
|Ben Thomas
|Winslow
|First
|Wyatt Young
|John Bapst
|First
|Michael Box
|Belfast
|Second
|Brooks Kenney
|MCI
|Second
|Nick Hinsch
|MCI
|Honorable Mention
|Chase Rancourt
|Winslow
|Honorable Mention
|Cornerback
|Giovanni Garcia
|Winslow
|First
|Bryce Horton
|Madison
|First
|Brayden Badger
|MCI
|First
|Layne Ferran
|Winslow
|Second
|Tyshawn Hall
|Madison
|Second
|Tucker Mitchell
|John Bapst
|Second
|Kellen Harvey
|Belfast
|Honorable Mention
|Matt Tuck
|John Bapst
|Honorable Mention
|Safety
|Dominic Heese
|Winslow
|First
|Davyn Nichols
|Madison
|First
|Noah Evans
|John Bapst
|First
|Connor Barrett
|Belfast
|Honorable Mention
|Alyx Hardy
|Winslow
|Honorable Mention
|Defensive Utility
|Noah Parenteau
|Belfast
|First
|Caleb Rush
|MCI
|First
|Thomas Curtis
|John Bapst
|First
|Owhen VanGorden
|Madison
|Second
|Isaac Bulger
|Winslow
|Honorable Mention
|Bobby Vigue
|Madison
|Honorable Mention
|Alex Sevigny
|MCI
|Honorable Mention
|Offensive Lineman of the Year
|Ben Thomas
|Winslow
|Defensive Lineman of the Year
|Ben Thomas
|Winslow
|Coach of the Year
|Wes Littlefield
|Winslow
|Assistant Coach of the Year
|Ted Brown
|Madison
|PJ Lessard
|Winslow
|Big 11 Champions
|Winslow Black Raiders
|Big 11 Runner-Up
|MCI Huskies
|Allan Snell Sportsmanship Award
|John Bapst
All-Academic Teams
- Belfast - Gabe Wagner, Wyatt Foy, Justin Massey
- John Bapst - Evan Alley, Zach Babcock, Wyatt Young, James Ward
- Winslow - Benjamin Thomas, Donovan Hamlin
- Madison - Davyn Nichols, Brendan Seams, Trace Tuscan, Riley Flanders, Ayden Pease, Bobby Vigue, Bryce Horton
- Mattanawcook Academy - Carter Milner
- MCI - Brayden Badger, Caleb Rush, Jack Saucier, Kenny Lackie
LOOK: 30 Photos That Prove You Went to School in the 1980s
From overhead projectors to rectangular pizza with a side of milk, these are the core memories of 1980s education that just keep on giving.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz