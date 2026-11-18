The Big 11 announced their Class D 2026 Football All-Conference and All-Academic awards on Wednesday, November 18th. Congratulations to all!

Note the Player of the Year will be announced at the end-of-season banquet.

Name School Team Quarterback Caleb Rush MCI First Thomas Curtis John Bapst Second Devin Giroux Madison Second Jace Poulin Winslow Honorable Mention Fullback Evan Alley John Bapst First Austin Jipson Mattanawcook First Jonathan Kesaris Winslow Second Kenny Lackie MCI Honorable Mention Gabe Wagner Belfast Honorable Mention Running Back Noah Parenteau Belfast First Michael Loubier Winslow First Isaac Bulger Winslow First Zach Babcock John Bapst Second Chase Wilkinson John Bapst Honorable Mention Tight End Logan Dawes Madison First Austin Hine Winslow Second Noah Harding Winslow Second Wide Receiver Bryce Horton Madison First Brayden Badger MCI First Tyshawn Hall Madison Second Noah Evans John Bapst Second Landen Gosselin MCI Honorable Mention Nate Poissonnier MCI Honorable Mention Connor Barrett Belfast Honorable Mention Center Jaxon Lizzotte Winslow First Keelen Routh John Bapst First Wyatt Foy Belfast Second Nick Hinsch MCI Second Dylan Avery Madison Honorable Mention Offensive Guard Benjamin Thomas Winslow First Ethan Pelkey Mattanawcook First Wyatt Young John Bapst First Jack Saucier MCI First Chase Rancourt Winslow Second Brooks Kenney MCI Second Kullen Somes John Bapst Second Offensive Tackle Brandon Roderick Winslow First James Ward John Bapst First Trace Tuscan Madison Second Jonathan Gleason Pillsbury John Bapst Second Offensive Utility Davyn Nichols Madison First Karlin Mack MCI First Dominic Heese Winslow Second Ryan Thibodeau Mattanawcook Second Noah Evans John Bapst Honorable Mention Punter Miles Rogers MCI First Kicker Eli VanDeventer MCI First Bryce Horton Madison Second Linebacker Michael Loubier Winslow First Logan Dawes Madison First Kenny Lackie MCI First James Ward John Bapst First Gabe Wagner Belfast Second Patrick Loubier Winslow Second Karlin Mack MCI Second Evan Alley John Bapst Second Austin Hine Winslow Honorable Mention Nate Poissonnier MCI Honorable Mention Zach Babcock John Bapst Honorable Mention Defensive End Jonathan Kesaris Winslow First Reed McIntyre Mattanawcook First Jack Saucier MCI First Brandon Roderick Winslow Second Ayden Pease Madison Second Kullen Somes John Bapst Second Ty Williams John Bapst Honorable Mention Defensive Tackle Ben Thomas Winslow First Wyatt Young John Bapst First Michael Box Belfast Second Brooks Kenney MCI Second Nick Hinsch MCI Honorable Mention Chase Rancourt Winslow Honorable Mention Cornerback Giovanni Garcia Winslow First Bryce Horton Madison First Brayden Badger MCI First Layne Ferran Winslow Second Tyshawn Hall Madison Second Tucker Mitchell John Bapst Second Kellen Harvey Belfast Honorable Mention Matt Tuck John Bapst Honorable Mention Safety Dominic Heese Winslow First Davyn Nichols Madison First Noah Evans John Bapst First Connor Barrett Belfast Honorable Mention Alyx Hardy Winslow Honorable Mention Defensive Utility Noah Parenteau Belfast First Caleb Rush MCI First Thomas Curtis John Bapst First Owhen VanGorden Madison Second Isaac Bulger Winslow Honorable Mention Bobby Vigue Madison Honorable Mention Alex Sevigny MCI Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman of the Year Ben Thomas Winslow Defensive Lineman of the Year Ben Thomas Winslow Coach of the Year Wes Littlefield Winslow Assistant Coach of the Year Ted Brown Madison PJ Lessard Winslow Big 11 Champions Winslow Black Raiders Big 11 Runner-Up MCI Huskies Allan Snell Sportsmanship Award John Bapst

All-Academic Teams

Belfast - Gabe Wagner, Wyatt Foy, Justin Massey

John Bapst - Evan Alley, Zach Babcock, Wyatt Young, James Ward

Winslow - Benjamin Thomas, Donovan Hamlin

Madison - Davyn Nichols, Brendan Seams, Trace Tuscan, Riley Flanders, Ayden Pease, Bobby Vigue, Bryce Horton

Mattanawcook Academy - Carter Milner

MCI - Brayden Badger, Caleb Rush, Jack Saucier, Kenny Lackie