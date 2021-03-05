Coach Speak? Or Bulletin Board Material? You Decide

Sunday afternoon the UMaine women's basketball team hosts the UAlbany Great Danes in the America East semifinals Sunday at 1pm in the Pit at Memorial Gym on the Orono campus.

Thursday in a video released by the America East Conference Albany Head Coach Colleen Mullen caused some to listen again to see if she was just trying to energize and prepare her team, or was it something that ends up on the bulletin Board inside the UMaine locker room?

We have the audio of what coach Mullen said, and we discuss it all.

• The Black Bears swept the two meetings at Albany earlier this season

o 66-48 - January 16th

o 63-47 – January 17th

o Maine has won the last 8 games against the Great Danes dating back to February 25th, 2018

• Bears beat Albany in the AE Semifinals in March 2019 66-51 in the Pit