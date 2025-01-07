Cony Hockey Shutsout Hampden Academy 6-0

On Monday night, January 6th the Cony Rams and the Hampden Academy Broncos met for the first time since a Class B North semi-final game last season, in which the Broncos came away with the victory. This time around was different, however, with Cony earning a 6-0 win against Hampden Academy.

The Rams started the period in the offensive zone, and wasted no time before scoring the opening goal. Cooper Clark scored just 86 seconds into the game with assists from Ben Platt and Zach Waddell.

Cony continued on the offensive front, and were able to grab two goals in the final five minutes of the first period. Kyle Lepage made the score 2-0 with 4:03 to go from Cale Harrington, and Lepage added another goal with a minute to go from Lincoln Dawbin. Cony led 3-0 at the end of the period, outshooting the Broncos 12-5.

The second period was more evenly-matched, with Hampden Academy having multiple power play opportunities, but couldn’t take advantage.

Late in the second period with 2:52 to go, Cooper Clark skated through the Bronco's defense and lifted a backhand shot over the shoulder of Aiden Surran, the Hampden goaltender. Ben Platt and Alex Leet were credited with the assist to make the score 4-0 Cony.

The Rams added another goal to start the period. Lepage scored his third of the game assisted by Lincoln Dawbin with 13:26 left in regulation.

With 9:12 in left in regulation, Cale Harrington scored a shorthanded goal for the Rams to make the score 6-0.

The game ended that had no shortage of physicality. The game ended with 29 penalty minutes, 23 of them for the Rams.

The Broncos fall to 5-2, and will visit Kents Hill on Friday night. The Rams will visit St. Dom’s on Wednesday night as they improve to 4-2.