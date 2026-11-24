The Bangor Rams lost to the Cony Rams 54-40 in an exhibition game at Red Barry Gymnasium on Tuesday night, November 24th, as Jazaiah Cleveland led all scorers for Cony with 38 points, 22 points in the 3rd Quarter.

Cony led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-11 at the end of the 1st Half. Cleveland scored all of Cony's 22 points in the 3rd Quarter to put the Cony Rams up 45-24.

Bangor was led by Lucy O'Connell with 17 points. Kaylee Folsom had 9 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Daphne Derdowski and Izzy Crowley each had a 3-pointer. The Bangor Rams were 12-16 from the free throw line.

Cony was led by Jazaiah Cleveland with 38 points, including 5 3-pointers. Bailey Richard had 2 3-pointers. Khloe Price and Rylin Miller each had a 3-pointer. The Cony Rams were 3-4 from the free throw line.

Bangor opens the regular season on Friday, December 4th at home against Brunswick at 5 p.m.

Cony opens the regular season on Friday, December 4th at Nokomis on Friday, December 4that 5 p.m.

Here are the stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Cony Girls 11 12 22 9 54 Bangor Girls 6 5 13 16 40

Box Score

Cony

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Khloe Pricfe 5 2 1 1 - - Rylin Miller 3 1 - 1 - - Grace Cummings 0 0 - - - - Kya Douin 2 1 1 - - - Gabby Vachon 0 0 - - - - Jazaiah Cleveland 38 15 10 5 3 4 Harper Lawrence 0 0 - - - - Bailey Richard 6 2 - 2 - - TOTALS 54 21 12 9 3 4

Bangor

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Izzy Crowley 6 2 1 1 1 2 Elyse Godin 0 0 - - - - Lucy O'Connell 17 4 4 - 9 10 Daphne Derdowski 5 2 1 1 - - Emma Tripp 0 0 - - - - Zlata Haletska 0 0 - - - - Kaylee Folsom 9 3 1 2 1 2 Avery Fullwood 3 1 1 - 1 2 Kya Smith 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 12 8 4 12 16

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for sending the book from the game. We are looking for teams to send photos of their books to Chris Popper so we can write recaps of as many games as possible and post stats. Please email copies of the book to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or send stats from ISCORE if you are using that.

We will begin our Winter High School Athlete of the Week, taking nominations for the 1st weekend, December 4th-5th, once games begin. Please email your nominations to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 6th. Voting will begin December 7th. Our High School Athlete of the Week is presented by Hammond Lumber.