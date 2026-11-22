Cooper Flagg scored 22 points on Saturday night, November 21st to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 110-100 win over the LA Clippers.

Flagg playing 36 minutes was 6-16 from the field but 3-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was 7-13 from the free throw line. Cooper had 6 rebounds and 8 assists along with a blocked shot.

Check out the video highlights.

Cooper is now averaging 24.1 points per game (Tied 16th in NBA) 6.5 assists per game (48th in NBA) and 6.5 rebounds per game (17th in NBA).

The win was Dallas' 2nd in-a-row. They are now 9-7 on the season, 7-2 at home. The Clippers are 4-11 on the season, 0-7 on the road. Dallas plays Sunday night, November 22 when they travel to Utah, with the game tipping off at 7 p.m.