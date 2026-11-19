Cooper Flagg scored a game-high 33 points on Wednesday night, November 18th to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 116-94 win over the Golden State Warriors, snapping the Mavs' 3-game losing streak.

Flagg played 34 minutes, scoring 33 points, going 11-15 from the field. He was 3-5 from beyond the 3-point arc and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. He just missed a double-double, having 9 assists and 5 rebound. He had 4 steals on the night.

Cooper is averaging 24.2 points per game (21st in NBA), 6.6 rebounds per game (41st) and 6.4 assists

Check out Cooper's video highlights.

Dallas is now 8-7. They will host the L.A. Clippers on Saturday, November 21st at 8 p.m.