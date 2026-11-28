Cooper Flagg scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their 5th straight win, a 113-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Flagg played 42 of the 48 minutes and was 13-27 from the field, going 1-4 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a near-perfect 7-8 from the free throw line. He ripped down 7 rebounds and dished out a game-high 8 assists. He also had game-highs in 5 steals and 4 blocked shots!

Check out the video highlights.

Cooper is averaging 24.8 points per game (14th in the NBA), 6.3 rebounds per game (55th in NBA) and 6.8 assists per game (12th in the NBA).

Dallas is now 12-7. The Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics on Monday, November 30th.