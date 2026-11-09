Cooper Flagg recorded his 3rd consecutive double-double on Sunday night, November 8th scoring a team-high 25 points and dishing out 12 assists as the Dallas Mavericks rolled over the Brooklyn Nets.

Flagg shot 8-13 from the field, and was 3-5 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. He ripped down 5 rebounds and had 1 steal.

Check out his video highlights.

Cooper is averaging 24.0 points per game (Tied 14th in league), 6.6 rebounds (Tied 46th) and 7.0 assists (Tied 13th)

Brooklyn is now 2-8 while Dallas is 6-4.

Dallas is back on the court Monday night, November 9th, when they host Indiana, with the game tipping off at 8 p.m. It's their 5th game in 7-days.