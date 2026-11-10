Cooper Flagg recorded his 4th straight double-double on Monday night, November 9th, dropping a game-high 43 points while ripping down a game-high 10 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Indiana Pacers 125-122.

Flagg played 30 minutes and shot 16-25 from the field. He was 3-6 from beyond the 3-point arc and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. He also had 6 assists, 3 steals and a blocked shot.

Coooper Flagg now has a career total of1,732 points, moving into 3rd place for the most points scored by a teenager in NBA history. He passes Carmelo Anthony’s 1,725 and closes in on Kobe Bryant’s 1,759 for second place! He doesn't turn 20 until December 21st!

Check out Cooper's video highlights.

Flagg is now averaging 25.9 points per game (Tied 11th in League), 6.9 rebounds per game (Tied 40th in League) and 6.9 assists per game(16th in League).

Dallas has now won 3-straight and the Mavericks are 7-4. They play on Thursday, November 12th at Minnesota with the game tipping off at 8 p.m.