Cooper Flagg recorded his 5th double-double of the season, dropping 24 points and dishing out 12 assists to help lead the Dallas Mavericks to their 4th straight win, beating the Denver Nuggets 120-101 on Tuesday, November 24th.

Playing 31 minutes, Cooper was 8-17 from the field, 1-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-9 from the free throw line for his 24 points. He had 6 rebounds, and 12 assists on the night.

Check out his video highlights.

Cooper is now averaging 24.3 points per game (17th in the NBA), 6.3 rebounds per game (54th in the NBA) and 6.7 assists per game (14th in NBA).

According to the Dallas Mavericks YouTube channel

Cooper Flagg has recorded his 45th career 20-point effort tonight at DEN, passing Kevin Durant (44) for the third-most 20-point games by a teenager in NBA history. Flagg is now 5 20-point games away from passing former Nugget Carmelo Anthony (49) for the second-most by a teenager

Denver is now 10-6 while Dallas is 11-7.

Cooper and the Mavericks play on Friday, November 27th at Phoenix with the game tipping-off at 9 p.m.