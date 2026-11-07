Cooper Flagg recorded a double-double on Friday night, November 6th to help lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-100 win over the Utah Jazz in the NBA Cup Group play.

Flagg, playing 33 minutes, finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. It was his 2nd consecutive double-double. He shot 7-16 from the field, perfect 6-6 from the free throw line and was 1-3 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also finished with 7 assists and had 3 steals and a block.

Check out the video highlights.

In 8 games this season Cooper is averaging 23.9 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Dallas is now 5-4 while Utah is 1-8.

Cooper and the Mavericks play on Sunday night, November 8th at home against Brooklyn with the game tipping off at 7:30 p.m.