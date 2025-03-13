In a game being broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, Newport, Maine native Cooper Flagg was injured late in the first half.

With Duke trailing 26-17 with 2:46 left in the 1st Half, Flagg went up for a rebound and came down clutching his left ankle.

Cooper was helped off the court and wheeled into a treatment room. He walked back onto the floor unassisted, without a boot on his ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Duke trailed 31-26 at the end of the 1st Half

The Blue Devils outscored Georgia Tech 52-39 to come away with the 78-70 win and move on to the ACC semifinals on Friday night, March 14th.

Flagg only played 15:15 before being injured, scoring 2 points. He had 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block.

Kon Knueppel played 38:08 and had a game-high 28 points to lead the Blue Devils.

Here are the highlights from the game

There was no update on Cooper's condition as of Thursday afternoon, we'll update this story if there is a medical update regarding his ankle and availability for Friday's game.