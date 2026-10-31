Cooper Flagg dropped 33 points on Friday night, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 116-111, handing Houston their 1st loss of the season.

Flagg played 39 minutes and shot 13-19 from the field. He was 0-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-10 from the free throw line. He had 9 rebounds and 6 assists to go along with 2 steals and 1 blocked shot.

Check out Cooper's video highlights.

Kyrie Irving had a game-high 35 points for Dallas.

Houston is now 5-1 while Dallas improves to 4-2

Flagg and the Mavericks will host the Sacramento Kings on Monday, November 2nd at 8 p.m.