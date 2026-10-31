Cooper Flagg Scores 33 Points as Mavericks Beat Rockets 116-111 [VIDEO]
Cooper Flagg dropped 33 points on Friday night, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 116-111, handing Houston their 1st loss of the season.
Flagg played 39 minutes and shot 13-19 from the field. He was 0-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-10 from the free throw line. He had 9 rebounds and 6 assists to go along with 2 steals and 1 blocked shot.
Check out Cooper's video highlights.
Kyrie Irving had a game-high 35 points for Dallas.
Houston is now 5-1 while Dallas improves to 4-2
Flagg and the Mavericks will host the Sacramento Kings on Monday, November 2nd at 8 p.m.
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