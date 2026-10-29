Cooper Flagg scored 26 points in 33 minutes to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-96 on Wednesday night, October 28th in Dallas. It was the Thunder's 1st loss of the season.

Flagg finished with a team-high 8 assists and had 5 rebounds. He was 10-23 from the field and 2-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line.

Dallas never trailed in the game.

Check out Cooper's video highlights.

OKC is now 4-1 while Dallas improves to 3-2.

Dallas will host the undefeated (5-0) Houston Rockets on Friday, October 30th at 8 p.m.