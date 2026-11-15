Cooper Flagg scored 18 points on Saturday night, November 14th, but it wasn't enough as the Dallas Mavericks lost their 2nd straight game, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-117.

Flagg played 38 minutes and was 6-19 from the field. He was 0-6 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 6-8 from the free throw line. He finished with 8 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. He had a blocked shot.

Check out Cooper's video highlights.

Cooper is now averaging 24.1 points per game (17th in NBA), 7.0 rebounds per game (Tied 36th), and 6.4 assists per game (18th in NBA).

Kyrie Irving led Dallas' scoring with 34 points.

Dallas is now 7-6. They make their lone appearance in Boston tonight, Sunday, November 15th with the game tipping off at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Boston, Channel 38 on Spectrum Cable.