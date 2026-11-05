Cooper Flagg scored 19 points on Wednesday, November 4th as the Mavericks were nipped by the San Antonio Spurs 112-111.

Flagg played 40 minutes and finished with a double-double, ripping down 10 rebounds to go with his 19 points. He shot 7-19 from the field and was 5-7 from the free throw line. cooper also dished out 5 assists.

Check out his video highlights.

Victor Wembanyama finished with a game high 52 points and 24 rebounds to lead the Spurs.

San Antonio is now 6-2 while Dallas is 4-4.

Flagg and the Mavericks return to the court on Friday, November 6th when they host Utah at 8 p.m.