Cooper Flagg and Mavericks Nipped by Spurs 112-111 [VIDEO]
Cooper Flagg scored 19 points on Wednesday, November 4th as the Mavericks were nipped by the San Antonio Spurs 112-111.
Flagg played 40 minutes and finished with a double-double, ripping down 10 rebounds to go with his 19 points. He shot 7-19 from the field and was 5-7 from the free throw line. cooper also dished out 5 assists.
Check out his video highlights.
Victor Wembanyama finished with a game high 52 points and 24 rebounds to lead the Spurs.
San Antonio is now 6-2 while Dallas is 4-4.
Flagg and the Mavericks return to the court on Friday, November 6th when they host Utah at 8 p.m.
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Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll