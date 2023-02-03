Cooper Flagg Named 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy for Boys Player of the Year Semifinalists

Newport's Cooper Flagg, the former Nokomis player and Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year, was named yesterday as 1 of 10 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy for Boys Player of the Year Semifinalists.

Flagg is just 1 of 2 sophomores named as a semifinalist, the other being Cameron Boozer.

The semifinalists are

Xavier Booker - Senior committed to Michigan State

Cameron Boozer - Sophomore

Aaron Bradshaw - Senior committed to Kentucky

Matas Buzelis -Senior

Isaiah Collier - Senior committed to USC

Justin Edwards - Senior committed to Kentucky

Cooper Flagg - Sophomore

Dylan Harper - Junior

Ron Holland - Senior committed to Texas

D.J. Wagner - Senior committed to Kentucky

The Top 10 semifinalists will be whittled down to the Top 5 on February 16th with the winner being announced on March 3rd.

The Boy's All American High School Team will be announced on March 1st.