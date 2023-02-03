Cooper Flagg Named 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy for Boys Player of the Year Semifinalists
Newport's Cooper Flagg, the former Nokomis player and Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year, was named yesterday as 1 of 10 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy for Boys Player of the Year Semifinalists.
Flagg is just 1 of 2 sophomores named as a semifinalist, the other being Cameron Boozer.
The semifinalists are
- Xavier Booker - Senior committed to Michigan State
- Cameron Boozer - Sophomore
- Aaron Bradshaw - Senior committed to Kentucky
- Matas Buzelis -Senior
- Isaiah Collier - Senior committed to USC
- Justin Edwards - Senior committed to Kentucky
- Cooper Flagg - Sophomore
- Dylan Harper - Junior
- Ron Holland - Senior committed to Texas
- D.J. Wagner - Senior committed to Kentucky
The Top 10 semifinalists will be whittled down to the Top 5 on February 16th with the winner being announced on March 3rd.
The Boy's All American High School Team will be announced on March 1st.