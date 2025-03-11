Cooper Flagg Named ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year

In a vote by the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches and media, Newport native Cooper Flagg was named the Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

Duke was also voted #1 in the AP Men's College Basketball Poll announced on Monday.

Flagg and the Blue Devils begin the ACC Playoffs on Thursday, March 13th. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 11 a.m. Should the Blue Devils win that game, we will have the semifinal game on Friday, March 14th also on 929 The Ticket, with the pregame beginning at 6 p.m.