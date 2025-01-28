Cooper Flagg Rallies #2 Duke to 74-64 Win Over NC State

Cooper Flagg rallied #2 Duke to a 74-64 win over North Carolina State on Monday night, January 27th in a game broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket.

The win was Duke's 14th in-a-row and matches Duke's longest winning streak since they won 14 games in the 2014-15 season.

Duke trailed 37-33 at the end of the 1st Half, but outscored NC State 7-0 to close out the 1st Half, and went on a 12-0 run to start the 2nd Half.

Cooper Flagg, who was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the 8th time this season finished the game with a game-high 28 points, including 23 points in the 2nd Half. He played a game-high 36:55 minutes and had 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block to end the night.

He scored 10 straight points midway through the 2nd Half, and was 11-13 from the free throw line.

Check out the highlights of the game

Duke, now 18-2 and 10-0 in the ACC will play North Carolina on Saturday, February 1st. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m.

