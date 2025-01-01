Cooper Flagg Scores Games-High 24 Points to Lead Duke to 88-65 Win over Virginia Tech
Cooper Flagg had a game-high 24 points to lead the #4 Duke Blue Devils to a 88-65 win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday, December 31st.
Flagg played a game-high 29:58 and was 9-14 from the field, and 3-4 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. He dished out a game-high 6 assists and had a game-high 4 steals. He ended with 1 blocked shot and ripped down 3 rebounds.
Check out some of the highlights
Duke returns to action for its next game, an ACC clash at SMU on Saturday, January. 4th, 2025.Tip off is at 2:15 p.m.,, with the game broadcast live on The CW.
