Cooper Flagg had an off-night on Monday, November 2, as the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Sacramento Kings 115-100. It was the Kings' 1st win of the season.

Flagg played just under 40 minutes and shot only 3-19 from the field. He was 0-4 from beyond the 3-point arc. He was a perfect 11-11 from the free throw line. Cooper finished with 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.

Kyrie Irving did not play as Dallas plays 7 games November 2-9.

Check out the video highlights.

Dallas is now 4-3. They play at San Antonio on Wednesday, November 4th. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with the tip-off at 9:30 p.m.