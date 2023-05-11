Coots 1-Hits Cony – Nokomis Wins 11-0

Mia Coots threw a 1-hitter on Thursday, May 11th and Nokomis scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning, beating the Cony Rams in Newport on Thursday, May 11th, in a 5-inning run ruled game.

Coots struck out 11, didn't walk a batter and allowed just the 1 hitter. She faced just 16 batters and needed 59 pitches.

3 Warriors blasted homers.

Megan Watson was 3-3 with a homer and drove in 3 runs. Camryn King was 3-3 with a homer, double and triple driving in a run. She scored 4 times. Jenna Sawtelle was 2-3 with a homer and 2 runs batted in. Raegan King was 3-4 with a double and drove in 4 runs. Heather Brooks, Mia Coots and Rachel Cresswell had singles.

Hannah Kidd had the Rams' lone hit.

Sage Fortin was in the circle for Cony. She struck out 3 and walked 1, allowing 14 hits and 11 runs.

Nokomis remains unbeaten at 9-0. The Warriors will head to play Oceanside on Saturday, May 13th at 4 p.m.

Cony is winless at 0-8. They will try and pick up their 1st win against Lincoln Academy on Saturday, May 13th at 11 a.m.

