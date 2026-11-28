The Maine Men's Hockey Team lost to Cornell 3-2 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon, November 28th in the Frozen Apple.

The game was scoreless through the 1st Period, but in the 2nd Period, the Big Red of Cornell scored 3 goals. They took a 1-0 lead with 4:50 gone, on a goal by Ryan Walsh, assisted by Charlie Major and Caton Ryan. They then scored with 9:49 left to play, on a goal by Xavier Veilleux, assisted by Gio DiGiiulian and Louie Wehmann. Then with 8:22 left to play in the 2nd Period, Cornell scored on a power play, as Jake Kraft scored, assisted by Caton and Walsh.

Cornell led 3-0 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Maine scored their 1st goal with 4:40 gone in the 3rd Period, when Samuel Alfano found the back of the net, assisted by Owen Fowler.

Then with 2:30 left to play Alfano scored again, as Maine had pulled Albin Boija from goal for the extra attacker. Alfano's goal, his 4th of the season, was assisted by Isa Parekh and Fowler.

Maine was 0-2 on the power play while Cornell was 1-3.

Albin Boija was in net for Maine, and had 21 saves. Mathis Rousseau who transferred from Maine, was in net for Cornell, and had 36 saves.

Cornell is now 4-5-0. Maine is 6-8-1. The Black Bears return to action in New Hampshire Friday and Saturday, December 4th and 5th with the puck dropping each night at 7 p.m. You can hear the games on 929 The Ticket with Jon Shields on the call, with the pregame starting each night at 6:30 p.m.