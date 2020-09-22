Covering The Boston Beat With Dan Shaughnessy

Dan Shaughnessy joined The Drive on Tuesday to discuss the good, the bad and the ugly in the Boston sports scene.

Dan, who pulls no punches when talking about the regional squads, is quite bullish on the Patriots, going as far as to say he believes the team will finish the regular season with a record of 13-3.

Though the Celtics are three wins away from the NBA Finals, Dan still thinks this team has a bit to prove. And as for the Red Sox, well, who wants to waste their time thinking about that last place team?

Hear Dan's full opinions below -